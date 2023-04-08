Real Betis vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Real Betis will welcome Cadiz to the Estadio Benito Villamarín in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts suffered their first league defeat in seven games in their previous outing as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. They remain in fifth place in the league table but sixth-placed Villarreal have reduced the gap to one point.

Cadiz also suffered a defeat in their first league game since the international break. They managed to hold on to the clean sheet in the first half but goals from Lucas Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at home.

While there's no official rivalry between the two sides, they are separated by just 128 kilometers and this game has some semblance of a mini-Andalusian derby.

Real Betis vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 55 times in all competitions since 1940. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors and enjoy a 28-10 lead in wins, while 17 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Cadiz and have kept three clean sheets in that period.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Cadiz's last seven games.

Betis are undefeated in their 11 La Liga meetings at home against the visitors and their last home defeat against the visitors came in the Copa del Rey in 2017. Cadiz have won just two of their 29 away games against Betis in all competitions.

Betis are unbeaten in their last three home games, keeping two clean sheets. Cadiz are winless in their last five away games, suffering three defeats.

The visitors have the third-worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 21 goals in 27 games.

Real Betis vs Cadiz Prediction

The Verdiblancos are undefeated at home in La Liga against the visitors, which bodes well for them. Manuel Pellegrini's men head into the game in better form than the visitors, suffering just one defeat in seven games. Cadiz have suffered two defeats in their last seven games.

Real Betis have failed to score in just one of their last five home games and are likely to find the back of the net. The visitors have failed to score in three of their last five away games.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and Betis' home advantage, we back them to eke out a win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-0 Cadiz

Real Betis vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score or assist at any time - Yes

