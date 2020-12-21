Real Betis vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga action returns to the Estadio Benito Villamarin as Real Betis host Cadiz in an Andalusian derby on Wednesday night.

Los Verdiblancos are two points behind their newly-promoted opponents in the table in 12th place, while Cadiz's 18 points in 14 games are enough for ninth place.

Real Betis began their Copa del Rey campaign with a 2-0 win over Segunda B side UCAM Murcia but fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Granada over the weekend.

A brace for Roberto Soldado coupled with Betis' bluntness in attack meant the visitors walked away empty-handed.

Cadiz defeated fourth division side Ribadumia CF 2-0 scoreline in Copa del Rey action last week, before losing by the same scoreline at home to Getafe over the weekend.

Cucho Hernandez and Nemanja Maksimovic found the net for the visitors as Cadiz fell to their fourth home defeat of the season in seven games at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

Real Betis vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

This is the first La Liga game between Cadiz and Real Betis this decade, although they did meet in the fourth round of the 2017-18 Copa del Rey.

Cadiz lost their home game 2-1 before mounting an incredible 5-3 comeback win in Sevilla to win 6-5 on aggregate.

The last time the two teams met was in a pre-season friendly ahead of this game, with Real Betis winning 1-0 at home.

Real Betis form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Cadiz form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Real Betis vs Cadiz Team News

Real Betis

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini welcomed Sergio Canales back to training but he will still need several weeks to regain match fitness. There were other returnees from injury in Alex Moreno, Andres Guardado and Sidnei, although the latter two are still a doubt for this game.

Emerson and Guido Rodriguez are suspended for this game, having accumulated too many yellow cards. William Carvalho is also missing from the centre of the park after suffering an injury against Granada. Those absences leave Pellegrini with very few options.

Injuries: Victor Camarasa, Sergio Canales, William Carvalho

Doubtful: Sidnei, Andres Guardado

Suspensions: Emerson, Guido Rodriguez

Cadiz

🏋️‍♂️In a few minutes, we start a new week of training with our eyes on Wednesday's match against @RealBetis_en at the Villamarín. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/xH7a7nw9Qi — Cádiz CF 🇮🇳 (@Cadiz_CFIN) December 21, 2020

Cadiz boss Alvaro Cervera will be without Luismi Quezada, while Jose Mari and Augusto Fernandez are doubts for this game.

Anthony Lozano impressed in the loss to Getafe, and he could partner Alvaro Negredo up front.

Injuries: Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: Jose Mari, Augusto Fernandez

Suspensions: None

Real Betis vs Cadiz Predicted Lineups

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Robles (GK); Martin Montoya, Marc Bartra, Aissa Mandi, Alex Morena; Andres Guardado, Paul Akoukou; Aitor Ruibal, Joaquin, Cristian Tello; Antonio Sanabria

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Carlos Akapo, Fali, Pedro Alcala, Alfonso Espino; Salvi Sanchez, Jens Jonsson, Alex Fernandez, Jairo Izquierdo; Alvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano

Real Betis vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz are tricky opponents for any team this season, especially with their great away form. Coupled with Betis' poor home form, the match seems set for yet another surprise result from Alvaro Cervera's men.

Manuel Pellegrini's faces a crisis in midfield and could lose the game there, with Alvaro Negredo likely to profit. This should be a low-scoring contest, with Cadiz earning a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Betis 0-1 Cadiz