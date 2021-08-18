Real Betis vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

La Liga continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Betis welcome Cadiz to the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Friday.

The visitors will be looking to get one over their hosts after losing both home and away last season.

Betis enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 La Liga campaign where they finished sixth and secured a place in the UEFA Europa League.

However, they were denied a second consecutive opening-day victory last Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw against RCD Mallorca.

The game was off to a flyer when the newcomers took a surprise 25th-minute lead through Brian Oliván. However, Manolo Reina scored an own goal to force a share of the spoils shortly before the hour mark.

This followed an impressive pre-season run, where they picked up three wins from six games.

Similarly, Cadiz were denied a dream start to the campaign last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw with Levante.

The visitors appeared to be headed for all three points after José Luis Morales broke the deadlock in the 39th minute. However, Alfonso Espino struck a 97th-minute equalizer to force a share of the spoils.

Despite the result, head coach Alvaro Cervera will be impressed by his side's resilient performance and will hope they can carry on with that momentum.

Real Betis vs Cadiz Head-To-Head

With six wins from their 10 previous meetings, Real Betis head into the game as the superior side in this fixture. Cadiz have managed just one win, while three games have ended in draws.

Real Betis Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Cadiz Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Real Betis vs Cadiz Team News

Real Betis

Los Verdiblancos will be without the services of Youssouf Sabaly, Diego Lainez and Marc Bartra, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly, Diego Lainez, Marc Bartra

Suspended: None

Cadiz

The visitors remain without the services of Jon Ander Garrido, Santiago Arzamendia and Jose Mari, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Santiago Arzamendia, Jose Mari

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Martin Montoya; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Aitor Ruibal, Rodri, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Fali, Varazdat Hayoran, Alfonso Espino; Tomas Alarcon, Jens Jonsson; Salvi Sanchez, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Negredo

Real Betis vs Cadiz Prediction

Real Betis head into Friday's game on a three-game winning run against Cadiz. However, each of the three games ended in a 1-0 scoreline and we predict another cagey affair.

We are tipping Real Betis to bounce back from their opening-day slump against Mallorca and claim another narrow win.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Cadiz

