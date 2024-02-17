Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa Conference League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' eight victories.

Real Betis have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Deportivo Alaves, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2020.

Real Betis have won their last two matches at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and could record three such victories in a row for the first time in their history.

Deportivo Alaves held Real Betis to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture this season and could draw both their games against the Andalusian side in a single season for only the second time.

Real Betis have picked up 10 points from their last five La Liga matches.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Real Betis have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on fighting for a place in the top four this season. Willian Jose has been impressive for the home side this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have punched above their weight this season and can pack a punch on their day. Real Betis are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Willian Jose to score - Yes