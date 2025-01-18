Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The Basque outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Girona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Andalusian hosts slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' eight victories.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga but have been held to draws in their last three such games.

Deportivo Alaves are unbeaten in three of their last five matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga - as many such results as they had achieved in the first eight such games in the competition.

Real Betis are winless in their last four matches against Basque opponents in La Liga and have failed to win any of their games this season.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Real Betis have a good squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations so far this season. Vitor Roque has started to find his feet in the competition and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves have a poor record in this fixture and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes

