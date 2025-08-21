Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have made a positive start to their league campaign. The away side edged Levante to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this year. The Andalusian hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Elche in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' nine victories.

After a run of four consecutive victories against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga between 2020 and 2022, Real Betis have failed to win their last four such games in the competition.

Real Betis are winless in their last two matches at home against Deportivo Alaves in the competition and could endure a winless run of three such games in a row for the first time in the history of La Liga.

Deportivo Alaves are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Granada in April last year.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Real Betis have a formidable squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Andalusians have struggled in this fixture in recent months and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Friday.

Deportivo Alaves have made an impressive start to their season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Deportivo Alaves

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

