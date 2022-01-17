Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Betis take on Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Basque outfit held Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Andalusians stunned local rivals Sevilla with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Real Betis have an impressive record against Deportivo Alaves and have won seven out of 15 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed five victories against Real Betis and can trouble their opponents this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Real Betis. Deportivo Alaves gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical on Tuesday.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-D

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Martin Montoya and Willian Jose are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alex Moreno was sent off against Rayo Vallecano and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Martin Montoya, Willian Jose

Doubtful: Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Akouokou

Suspended: Alex Moreno

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Florian Lejeune is serving a suspension at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Ximo Navarro is struggling with his fitness and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Ximo Navarro

Doubtful: Pere Pons

Suspended: Florian Lejeune

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Juan Miranda, Marc Bartra, Edgar Gonzalez, Hector Bellerin; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Borja Iglesias

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Matt Miazga, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria; Toni Moya, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia, Gonzalo Escalante; Miguel De la Fuente, Joselu

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Real Betis have been in impressive form over the past year and will want to bounce back from their recent La Liga slump. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Juanmi have excelled this season and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Deportivo Alaves have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight this season and will need a shot in the arm this year. Real Betis are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Deportivo Alaves

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi