Real Betis vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga kicks off with its first set of fixtures this week as Elche lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an intriguing clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Monday.

Real Betis vs Elche Preview

Elche finished in 13th place in the La Liga standings last season and managed to steer clear of the relegation zone towards the end of their campaign. The away side eased past La Nucia by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to show similar resolve in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the league table last season and will look to go a step further and reach the Champions League this season. The Andalusians defeated Fiorentina by a convincing 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Betis vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Elche have a surprisingly impressive record against Real Betis and have won seven of the 15 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' four victories.

Matches between Real Betis and Elche are fairly high-scoring affairs and produce an average of 2.6 goals per league game.

Real Betis scored an impressive 62 goals in their 38 La Liga matches last season - only Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Villarreal outscored the Andalusians in the competition.

Real Betis ended their La Liga campaign on a strong note last season and were unbeaten in their last three matches, picking up an impressive seven points from these games.

Despite their 13th-place finish last season, Elche escaped relegation by a margin of only four points last season and will need to post a better tally this season.

Real Betis vs Elche Prediction

Real Betis have impressive players in their ranks and have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season. The likes of Sergio Canales and Willian Jose have stepped up for the Andalusians in the past and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Elche have tormented Real Betis in the past but might not have the resources at their disposal to trouble their opponents on Monday. Real Betis are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Elche

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Real Betis vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Willian Jose to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi