Real Betis vs Elche Prediction and Betting tips | 19th April 2022

Real Betis will entertain Elche at the Benito Villamarin in La Liga action on Tuesday.

The hosts will look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to six games when they host the Valencian side. Elche, meanwhile, secured their first win in three games last time around against Mallorca, moving six points clear of the drop zone.

Betis were held to a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in a crucial game in the race to secure European football next season.

Real Betis vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 48th meeting between the two teams across competitions. The hosts enjoy a 19-14 lead in wins, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Elche are without a win against their Seville-based rivals since 2013, with Betis recording two wins, while two games have ended in draws.

No team in La Liga has played fewer stalemates (6) than Betis this season, while only Alaves (19), Levante (17) and Mallorca (17) have lost more games than Elche (15).

Elche have not scored more than two goals in an away game in the league this season, but they have scored four times at home four times.

Only three games between the two teams have produced goalless draws.

Los Franjiverdes have scored 35 goals this season (11th-best in the league) but have averaged the fewest shots on target per game (2.8). Betis have recorded 5.2 shots on target per game but are second in the league in goal attempts per game (13.8).

Real Betis vs Elche Prediction

Betis have suffered three defeats in their seven home games in the league in 2022. The Andalusian team are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league at the moment and will look to secure a win as they look to keep their European hopes alive.

Elche, meanwhile, have just three wins on their travels this term and might struggle to secure a positive outcome against Betis.

Considering the form of the two teams and their recent head-to-head record, it is unlikely Los Verdiblancos will suffer a loss here. Manuel Pellegrini's side should secure a win.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Elche.

Real Betis vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals. (Betis have scored over 2.5 goals in their last six home games against Elche across competitions).

Tip 4: Both teams to score in the second half (Betis have conceded around 70% of their goals and scored nearly 60% of their strikes in the second half; The corresponding numbers for Elche are 60% and 70%).

Edited by Bhargav