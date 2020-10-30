Real Betis vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Action continues in La Liga this Sunday, as Real Betis face off with Elche at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Betis are currently 10th in the La Liga table, but are coming off a pair of disappointing losses. Elche, meanwhile, sit two places above them, so this game will likely be a close one to call.

Real Betis vs Elche Head-to-Head

Betis have yet to draw a single game this season. They’ve won three fixtures, defeating Alaves, Valladolid and Valencia, while suffering losses to Real Madrid, Getafe, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

Worryingly, they haven’t scored a goal since October 3, and have only scored seven goals since the start of the campaign.

Elche, meanwhile, are on a four-match unbeaten streak, with three wins and a draw. Due to some match cancellations, they have only played five league games this season – giving them two games in hand on this weekend’s opponents.

Real Betis form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Elche form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Real Betis vs Elche Team News

Betis will be without Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa, who are both on the sidelines with injuries. Sidnei, Juanmi, Andres Guardado and Emerson Aparecido are doubtful, while Martin Montoya is suspended following his red card against Atletico Madrid.

Injured: Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa

Doubtful: Sidnei, Juanmi, Andres Guardado, Emerson Aparecido

Suspended: Martin Montoya

Elche only have one injury concern coming into this game. Striker Guido Carrillo is a doubt with a knee problem.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Guido Carrillo

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Elche Predicted XI

Real Betis predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo, Emerson, Aissa Mandi, Marc Bartra, Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Loren Moron, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Cristian Tello, Antonio Sanabria

Elche predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edgar Badia, Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Josema, Josan, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Fidel, Jeison Lucumi, Emiliano Rigoni, Pere Milla

Real Betis vs Elche Prediction

Elche are definitely in better form than Betis coming into this match, but it’s worth remembering that Betis’ last two losses have come against two of La Liga’s better sides. On paper at least, Manuel Pellegrini’s side is packed full of top-level talent and should probably be doing better than they are.

Elche have a lot of momentum behind them and will be tricky to beat. With that in mind, a draw seems likely in this match.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Elche