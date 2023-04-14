Real Betis vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday.

Real Betis vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Andalusian giants suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Cadiz in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Betis vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis and Espanyol are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 matches apiece out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams.

Real Betis have lost only one of their last eight matches against Espanyol in La Liga but did suffer a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture this season.

Real Betis have won two of their last four home games against Espanyol in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in the 12 such matches preceding this run.

After a run of four victories in five away games against Andalusian sides in La Liga, Espanyol are winless in their last 12 such matches in the competition.

Real Betis have lost their last two games in La Liga and have not lost three consecutive matches in the league since November 2020.

Real Betis vs Espanyol Prediction

Real Betis are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to make amends ahead of this game. The Andalusians have impressive players at their disposal and will need to work hard to remain in the top-four race.

Espanyol have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Real Betis are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Espanyol

Real Betis vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

