Real Betis vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Real Betis will entertain Getafe at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in a mid-table La Liga clash on Sunday.

The hosts recorded their eighth win of the season last week, as Sergi Altimira scored his first goal of the campaign in injury time of the first half, with Nabil Fekir picking up his first assist of the season. The win helped them climb to seventh place in the table.

The visitors met league leaders Real Madrid in their previous outing, suffering a 2-0 loss at home with Joselu bagging a brace. It was their third league defeat in four games this year and they'll look to improve upon that performance in this match. They are in 10th place in the league table, with 29 points from 22 games.

Real Betis vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 39 times across all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 14-12 lead in wins and 13 games ending in draws.

Last season, both teams registered 1-0 away wins in their league meetings and the reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping four clean sheets.

Real Betis have suffered just one defeat at home in La Liga this season, with that loss coming against Barcelona last month. Getafe, on the other hand, have registered just one win in their travels this season.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 28-25 in 22 league games this season. Betis have the better defensive record, conceding six goals fewer (24).

Five of the visitors' seven losses in La Liga this season have come in their travels.

Real Betis vs Getafe Prediction

Los Verdiblancos have suffered three losses in their five games in 2024 thus far while recording two 1-0 wins. They have seen a drop in form at home recently, with just one win in their last five outings in all competitions. Nonetheless, they have scored in all but one of their 14 home games this term and should be able to find the back of the net in this match.

They completed the signings of Luiz Henrique, Chimy Ávila, Cedric Bakambu, and Pablo Fornals in the final stage of the transfer window. Head coach Manuel Pellegrini will only be able to count on the services of Henrique from the quartet as the Bakambu is at the 2023 AFCON with Congo DR while Ávila and Fornals are ineligible to play here.

Azulones have lost four of their six games in 2024 thus far, conceding at least twice in these defeats. They have lost just one of their last five away games, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Enes Unal left the club on a surprise loan out to Bournemouth while Mauro Arambarri remains sidelined with an injury and is not an option for the match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Getafe

Real Betis vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Mayoral to score or assist any time - Yes

