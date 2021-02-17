Real Betis vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Mid-table Real Betis welcome a struggling Getafe to the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday in the 24th round of La Liga fixtures.

Real Betis have had quite an inconsistent season, with 10 wins and 10 defeats from 23 games.

Los Verdiblancos are placed a respectable seventh in the league at the moment. They are expected to challenge for a Europa League spot alongside Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Granada.

Betis won an important European qualification six-pointer against one of their rivals last week when they were away at Villarreal.

Talisman Nabil Fekir opened the scoring for the Andalusians before Barca loanee Emerson added a second early in the second half.

Gerard Moreno's penalty later on could not save Unai Emery's side.

Real Betis move to within just three points of the top 6 in #LaLigaSantander! 💚📈#LiveStandings pic.twitter.com/GsGiU3Kk3D — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 14, 2021

Getafe were the side to beat in La Liga last season and started the new season showing a lot of promise once again. But Jose Bordalas' side have since fallen off, with just one point from their previous five games in the league.

The Azulones suffered a 1-0 defeat at home last week to Real Sociedad. They struggled to create chances up front and failed to produce any shot on target in 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Real Betis vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Getafe hold a recent historical advantage over Saturday's opposition, winning five out of the previous 10 games between the two sides in La Liga.

Real Betis have managed three wins in that span over the Madrid-based club, with two other fixtures ending in a draw.

The two sides met earlier this season at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez where Getafe ran riot over Betis in a 3-0 win.

Real Betis form guide (all competitions): W-L-D(L)-W-W

Getafe form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Real Betis vs Getafe Team News

Real Betis

Real Betis are missing three key players who are not expected to recover from their injuries until March.

Aside from that, Manuel Pellegrini has a full squad available to host Getafe on Saturday.

Injuries: Borja Iglesias, Dani Martin, Marc Bartra

Getafe

¡Buenos días azulones! ☀



El equipo entrena ya con la vista puesta en el encuentro del próximo viernes frente al @RealBetis. 💪#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/lI1ZvMVDWa — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) February 15, 2021

Despite their terrible form, one consolation for Getafe is that they have their entire squad available for Saturday's trip to Betis. There are no injuries or suspensions that hamper them.

Real Betis vs Getafe Predicted Line-up

Advertisement

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Emerson, Aissa Mandi, Victor Ruiz, Alex Moreno; Guido Rodriguez, Andrés Guardado; Aitor Ruibal, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales; Loren Moron

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Damian Suarez, Sofiane Chakla, Erick Cabaco, Mathias Olivera; Allan Nyom, Carles Alena, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Eres Unal, Cucho Hernandez

Real Betis vs Getafe Prediction

Looking at Getafe's poor run of form, Real Betis have a great opportunity to overturn their recent head-to-head deficit against the 14th-placed team.

Betis' problems lie at the back, with the side having the second-worst defensive record in the league despite sitting comfortably in the top half of the table. Most of the games involving Real Betis turn out to be high-scoring goalfests.

But given Getafe's poor goalscoring run, Betis' defense might have a slightly easier time in this game.

Getafe have conceded 11 goals in their previous five games while scoring only once. Jose Bordalas' side have failed to score a goal in over 450 minutes of La Liga action.

We expect Betis to come out on top in comfortable fashion, furthering their hopes of European qualification.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Getafe