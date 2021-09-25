Real Betis vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Betis are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Getafe at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this match.

Getafe are in 19th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have endured a miserable season so far. The Madrid-based outfit has lost all its league games this season and has a point to prove in this game.

Real Betis, on the other hand, have recovered from a poor start to their campaign and are in eighth place in the league table. The Andalusian side eased past Osasuna last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Real Betis vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Getafe have a good record against Real Betis and have won eight games out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed six victories against Getafe and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Real Betis. Borja Iglesias scored the winner on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-L-D

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-L

Real Betis vs Getafe Team News

Real Betis have an impressive squad

Real Betis

Marc Bartra and Youssouf Sabaly are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Victor Ruiz and Diego Lainez are also carrying knocks and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Marc Bartra, Youssouf Sabaly, Diego Lainez,Victor Ruiz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe have a point to prove against Elche

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will be unavailable for selection. Mauro Arambarri, Jakub Jankto, and Vitolo have also picked up knocks this month and are ruled out of this match.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai, Mauro Arambarri, Jakub Jankto, Vitolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Carles Alena

Real Betis vs Getafe Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Edgar Gonzalez, Kike Hermoso, Martin Montoya; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Sergio Canales, Juanmi, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Getafe Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Soria; Djene Dakonam, Stefan Mitrovic, Jorge Cuenca; Juan Iglesias, Mathias Olivera, Nemanja Maksimovic, Florentino; Jonathan Macias, Jose Macias, Jaime Mata

Real Betis vs Getafe Prediction

Real Betis have excellent players in their ranks and proved their mettle on the European stage this month. The likes of Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir can be unplayable on their day and will need to step up in this match.

Also Read

Getafe have endured a miserable season so far and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. Real Betis are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-0 Getafe

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi