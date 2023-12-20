Real Betis vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday.

Real Betis vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Catalan outfit eased past Deportivo Alaves by a comfortable 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 draw by Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Betis vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have an excellent recent record against Girona and have won 10 out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's paltry one victory.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last six matches against Girona in La Liga and have a longer run of such a nature only against Compostela in the top flight.

Girona have won only one of their eight matches away from home against Real Betis in all competitions and have suffered defeat in six of these games.

Girona have failed to keep a clean sheet in six matches against Real Betis in La Liga and have a worse record in this regard only against Real Madrid in the top flight.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last nine matches at home in La Liga - their best such run in the competition since May 2013.

Real Betis vs Girona Prediction

Girona have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The Catalans have come into their own over the past month and will need to play out of their skins to remain at the top of the league table.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and have an excellent home record this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Girona

Real Betis vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isco to score - Yes