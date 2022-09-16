Real Betis vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23 

High-flying Real Betis will host Girona at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in La Liga on Sunday (September 18).

With 12 points from five games, Los Verdiblancos are third in the league table, behind only El Clasico giants Real Madrid (15) and Barcelona (13).

Barring the 2-1 loss to Los Blancos on matchday four, the Seville outfit have won all four top-flight games this season. They've also won both their UEFA Europa League matches.

Girona, meanwhile, are back in the Spanish top flight for the first time since the 2018-19 season. They've had a mixed bag of a season so far. With just seven points in five games, winning two, the Blanquivermells are down in eighth position in the league standings.

Real Betis vs Girona Head-To-Head

Betis have won eight of their last ten games against Girona, losing just once.

Los Verdiblancos are on an eight-game unbeaten run in this fixture, winning their last three.

Real Betis Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Girona Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Real Betis vs Girona Team News

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa is injured for Los Verdiblancos, who also have Nabil Fekir, Victor Ruiz, Juanmi and Youssouf Sabaly doubtful for Sunday.

Manager nuel Pellegrini fielded a much-changed lineup for their Europa League game with Ludogorets and will likely return to his best XI here. That means regulars such as William Carvalho, Borja Iglesias, German Pezzella and Guido Rodriguez could return to the starting XI.

Injured: Victor Camarasa

Doubtful: Nabil Fekir, Victor Ruiz, Juanmi, Youssouf Sabaly

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Girona

The Blanquivermells will have to make do without the services of Christian Stuani, Borja Garcia and Ibrahima Kebe, who are injured. Oscar Urena, Ivan Martin and Yangel Herrera are doubtful.

Injured: Christian Stuani, Borja Garcia, Ibrahima Kebe

Unavailable: Oscar Urena, Ivan Martin, Yangel Herrera

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Betis vs Girona Predicted XIs

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal, Luiz Felipe, German Pezzella, Alex Moreno; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Luiz Henrique, Sergio Canales, Rodri; Borja Iglesias

Girona (3-4-3): Juan Carlos; Bernardo Espinosa, Juanpe, Santiago Bueno; Arnau Martinez, Aleix Garcia, Oriol Romeu, Miguel Gutierrez; Reinier, Taty Castellanos, Rodrigo Riquelme

Real Betis vs Girona Prediction

Betis have a terrific record against Girona. Their current form should hold them in good stead as they look extend their unbeaten run in this fixture to nine games.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Girona

