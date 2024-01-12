Real Betis vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday.

Real Betis vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side secured a crucial 2-0 victory against Cadiz last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian giants suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Betis vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Granada and have won nine out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's seven victories.

After a run of only one victory in nine matches against Granada in La Liga, Real Betis have won three of their last four such games in the competition.

Since their return to La Liga in the 2011-12 season, Granada have found the back of the net in five of their eight matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga.

Granada have won only one of their last 25 matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-1 margin against Sevilla in the 2015-16 season.

Real Betis have played out draws in their last five Andalusian derbies in La Liga.

Real Betis vs Granada Prediction

Real Betis have a good squad at their disposal but have not met expectations in recent months. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will need to work hard to secure a European spot this year.

Granada have struggled in the top flight this season and face a relegation battle in the coming weeks. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Granada

Real Betis vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes