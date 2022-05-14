Real Betis vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Real Betis are back in action with another La Liga match this weekend as they take on Granada at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Betis vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Athletic Bilbao to an impressive 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The Andalusian giants eased past Valencia by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Granada and have won eight of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's seven victories.

After a run that saw them lose five games on the trot against Granada, Real Betis have managed two victories in their last two La Liga games against this opponent.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last five La Liga matches against Granada at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and have an impressive home record against the away side.

Real Betis have lost only one of their last six Andalusian derbies in La Liga, but did slump to a 2-0 defeat in their previous derby against Sevilla last year.

Real Betis have lost their last two home games in La Liga and have not suffered three defeats in a row at home in nearly seven years.

Granada have improved in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last four matches in La Liga, winning the last two games.

Real Betis vs Granada Prediction

Real Betis have thrived under Manuel Pellegrini and have excelled in La Liga this season. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have brought their experience so far and have a point to prove this weekend.

Granada have struggled over the course of their season but have found their feet in recent weeks. Real Betis remain the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Granada

Real Betis vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Fekir to score - Yes

