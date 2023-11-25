Real Betis vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna before the international break and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Betis vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have an excellent recent record against Las Palmas and have won 10 out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' paltry three victories.

After a run of only one defeat in 10 matches against Las Palmas in La Liga, Real Betis have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Las Palmas at home in La Liga and have won each of their last four such games without conceding a single goal.

After a winless run of 15 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia, Las Palmas have won two of their last five such games in the competition.

Real Betis vs Las Palmas Prediction

Real Betis have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing their place in Europe. The likes of Ayoze Perez and Willian Jose have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Las Palmas have done well in the top flight this season and could potentially in the top half of the league table. Real Betis are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Las Palmas

Real Betis vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Willian Jose to score - Yes