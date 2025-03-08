Real Betis vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

Real Betis will invite Las Palmas to Estadio Benito Villamarín in La Liga on Sunday. The visitors have won six of their 26 league games and are in 17th place in the league table. Betis have fared much better, recording 10 wins and are in sixth place.

Ad

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. They hosted Real Madrid in their previous league outing and registered a comeback 2-1 win, thanks to goals from Johnny Cardoso and Isco. They met Vitoria Guimaraes in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday and were held to a 2-2 draw.

Los Amarillos have endured a winless run in 2025 thus far, losing seven of their last nine games. After four consecutive losses, they played a 1-1 away draw at Real Valladolid last week. Sandro Ramírez broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute but defender Scott McKenna was sent off seven minutes later. Juanmi Latasa scored the equalizer for Valladolid in the 63rd minute.

Ad

Trending

Real Betis vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 59 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 27 wins. Los Amarillos are not far behind with 19 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

Betis are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, though two games have ended in draws. The reverse fixture in September ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Real Betis are on a three-game winning streak in La Liga, scoring seven goals.

Las Palmas are winless in their last five La Liga away games, suffering three defeats. They have scored one goal apiece in their last four away games.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Ad

Real Betis vs Las Palmas Prediction

Los Verdiblancos have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last six games across all competitions while recording four wins. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games and will look to continue their prolific run here. They are unbeaten in their last 18 home meetings against Las Palmas, keeping six clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Ad

Johnny Cardoso and Cedric Bakambu are back in full training after picking up knocks against Vitoria in the UEFA Conference League. Giovani Lo Celso and Marc Roca are nursing injuries while Chimy Ávila will serve a suspension here.

Los Amarillos are winless in their last nine games across all competitions and will look to return to winning ways here. They earned their first point after four games last week and will look to continue that form. Interestingly, they have registered just one win in away meetings against Betis since 1975.

Ad

Albero Moleiro and Scott McKenna are suspended while Kirian Rodríguez is out due to an illness. Mika Marmol and Andy Pelmard face late fitness tests.

Betis have enjoyed a good run of form recently and, considering their dominance at home against Los Amarillos, the hosts are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Las Palmas

Real Betis vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback