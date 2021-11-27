Real Betis vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Real Betis take on Levante on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Levante are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal campaign. The Valencia-based outfit held Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive this season. The Andalusians eased past Elche by a 3-0 margin in their previous league game and will be confident going into this match.

Real Betis vs Levante Head-to-Head

Real Betis have a good record against Levante and have won 12 out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed 10 victories against Real Betis and could trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Real Betis. Levante struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-W

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-L

Real Betis vs Levante Team News

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and William Carvalho are injured at the moment and might not feature in this game. Hector Bellerin was sent off against Elche last week and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: William Carvalho, Victor Camarasa, Youssouf Sabaly, Claudio Bravo

Suspended: Hector Bellerin

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Roger Marti and Sergio Postigo have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection. Gonzalo Melero is still injured, however, and is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gonzalo Melero

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Levante Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Martin Montoya; Sergio Canales, Guido Rodriguez; Nabil Fekir, Juanmi, Rodri; Willian Jose

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas; Carlos Clerc, Shkodran Mustafi, Ruben Vezo, Son; Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Real Betis vs Levante Prediction

Real Betis have recovered from their mid-season slump and have scored five goals in their last two matches. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have been stalwarts of the side and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Levante have endured an abysmal La Liga campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Real Betis have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-0 Levante

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi