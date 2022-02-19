Real Betis vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Mallorca take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side edged Athletic Bilbao to a crucial 3-2 victory last week and will need a string of similar results to stay away from the relegation zone.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Andalusian giants defeated Zenit Saint Petersburg by a 3-2 margin in the UEFA Europa League this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Mallorca in La Liga and have won seven out of 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's six victories.

Real Betis have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won their last three games against the away side in La Liga.

Real Betis have failed to win their last two home matches against Mallorca in La Liga and will need to step up in this fixture.

Mallorca are winless in their last five away La Liga games against Andalusian teams and will need to improve their record in the region.

Real Betis have won 13 of their 24 games in La Liga so far and have already equalled their best-ever win tally in the competition.

Mallorca have won their last two games in La Liga and have not managed three consecutive victories in the top flight in nearly 10 years.

Real Betis vs Mallorca Prediction

Real Betis have excelled under Manuel Pellegrini in La Liga this season and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top four intact. The hosts can be lethal on their day and have an array of impressive players in their ranks.

Mallorca have not reached a safe place just as yet but have become a resurgent force after consecutive victories in La Liga. Real Betis are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Mallorca

Real Betis vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Betis

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Juanmi to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Real Betis to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi