Real Betis vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday.

Real Betis vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Boiro by a comfortable 4-0 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Andalusian giants thrashed Hernan Cortes by a stunning 12-1 margin in their previous game and will look to prove their mettle yet again this weekend.

Real Betis vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 14 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 11 victories.

Real Betis are unbeaten in each of their last six matches against Mallorca in La Liga and have won their last three such games in the competition.

Real Betis have won their last two matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga and equal a record in this regard with a victory this weekend.

Mallorca are winless in their last 12 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga and have lost each of their last five such games in the competition.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last six matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since May 2021.

Real Betis vs Mallorca Prediction

Real Betis have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season. Willian Jose has stepped up for the Andalusian side in recent weeks and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a strong opponent this weekend. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Mallorca

Real Betis vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Willian Jose to score - Yes