Real Betis vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Real Betis host Mallorca at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in La Liga on Sunday (March 19), looking to snap a five-game winless run across competitions.

Los Beticos have gone through the motions lately, drawing twice consecutively in the league and losing both their Europa League games.

While they held reigning Spanish champions Real Madrid to a goalless stalemate, Manuel Pellegrini's side were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie just days later.

Betis then relinquished a first-half lead against Villarreal to draw 1-1 in the league before going down 1-0 to United in the return, which ended their European campaign.

If their poor run continues, the Seville outfit risk missing out on European football altogether next season, as seventh-placed Rayo Vallecano are just seven points behind fifth-placed Betis.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have fared worse, winning just one of their last five top-flight games and none of their last three. Following back-to-back defeats, the Pirates managed a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed Real Sociedad last time out.

Real Betis vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between the two sides, with Betis winning 13 and losing 11.

Betis have won their last two clashes with Mallorca and are unbeaten in seven games in the fixture.

Mallorca last beat Betis in May 2013 (1-0).

At home, Betis have lost only one of their last six games against Mallorca in La Liga, 2-1 in December 2012 under Pepe Mel.

Mallorca are winless in their last nine away games against Andalusian sides in La Liga, failing to score in their last three.

Mallorca have lost their last five away games in La Liga, their longest run of defeats away from home in the competition under Javier Aguirre.

Real Betis vs Mallorca Prediction

Betis have gone through a rough patch lately but will be fancy their chances of returning to winning ways against an erratic Mallorca side. The Pirates have been highly inconsistent and have just been poor on the road.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Mallorca

Real Betis vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Betis

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

