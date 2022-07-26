Real Betis vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Real Betis are back in action with another match this week as they lock horns with Ligue 1 outfit Marseille in an intriguing pre-season encounter at the Proact Stadium on Wednesday.

Real Betis vs Marseille Preview

Marseille finished in second place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and have shown tremendous improvement over the past year. The French giants suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Betis, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the La Liga table and have stepped up to the plate under Manuel Pellegrini. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat against PSV Eindhoven last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Real Betis vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis and Marseille are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

Real Betis finished their La Liga campaign on a strong note last season and were unbeaten in their last three matches, picking up seven points during this period.

Marseille managed to collect 71 points in Ligue 1 over the course of their previous season - their best tally since the 2018-19 campaign.

Real Betis are on an four-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in all these matches, with five goals scored.

Marseille scored only 63 goals over the course of their Ligue 1 campaign last season - the lowest among the top four in the competition.

Real Betis vs Marseille Prediction

Real Betis have an impressive squad at their disposal and have shown tremendous improvement under Manuel Pellegrini. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales can make a difference on the day and will need to step up this week.

Marseille have also improved this year but have not justified their potential as a squad. Real Betis are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Marseille

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Real Betis vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Juanmi to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far