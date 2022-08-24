Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Cadiz by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture,

Real Betis are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Andalusians edged Mallorca to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good record against Osasuna and have won 18 out of the 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 10 victories.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Osasuna in La Liga and have won the last five games played between the two teams.

Real Betis have won six of their last seven games against Osasuna at the Benito Villamarin - they have a better home record against only Las Palmas in the top flight.

After a run of only one of 11 away games against Andalusians teams, Osasuna have won two of their last four away games against teams from the region.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last eight matches played on a Friday in La Liga, while Osasuna have won only two of their last 11 such games.

Real Betis have six points from their first two games and have not won their first three games of a La Liga campaign in 11 years.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Betis are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on qualifying for the Champions League this season. The likes of Borja Iglesias and Nabil Fekir can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.

Osasuna have made a good start to their campaign but will have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Osasuna

Real Betis vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

