Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Elche last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Andalusian hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest in the Europa League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Real Betis vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 22 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

Real Betis have won six of their last seven matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 1989.

After holding Real Betis to a 1-1 draw in La Liga in May this year, Osasuna can remain unbeaten in consecutive games against the Andalusians in the competition for the first time since 2014.

Real Betis have won only two of their last 10 matches in La Liga but secured a victory in their most recent such game against Real Sociedad by a 3-1 margin.

Osasuna have lost all three of their away games in La Liga this season.

Ad

Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Betis have not been at their best over the past year but have found their feet in recent weeks. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Osasuna can pull off an upset on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Osasuna

Real Betis vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More