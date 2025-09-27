Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview
Osasuna are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Elche last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Real Betis, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Andalusian hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest in the Europa League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Real Betis vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Betis have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 22 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.
- Real Betis have won six of their last seven matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 1989.
- After holding Real Betis to a 1-1 draw in La Liga in May this year, Osasuna can remain unbeaten in consecutive games against the Andalusians in the competition for the first time since 2014.
- Real Betis have won only two of their last 10 matches in La Liga but secured a victory in their most recent such game against Real Sociedad by a 3-1 margin.
- Osasuna have lost all three of their away games in La Liga this season.
Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction
Real Betis have not been at their best over the past year but have found their feet in recent weeks. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Osasuna can pull off an upset on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Osasuna
Real Betis vs Osasuna Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes