Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Granada by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Andalusian giants edged Aris Limassol to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

Real Betis have won eight out of their last 10 matches against Osasuna in La Liga and have scored a total of 20 goals in these matches.

Real Betis have won each of their last five matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga and could set a club record in this regard with a victory this weekend.

Osasuna secured a historic 5-0 victory against Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in 2007 - their largest margin of victory in an away game in La Liga history.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last five matches in La Liga but have been held to draws in four of these games.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Betis have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The Andalusians have a good home record against Osasuna and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day and have shown flashes of their potential this season. Real Betis are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Osasuna

Real Betis vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes