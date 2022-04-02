Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd April 2022

Osasuna are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Manuel Pellegrini's formidable Real Betis outfit at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview

Real Betis are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after an exceptional start to their season. The Andalusian giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by a determined Celta Vigo outfit in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Pamplona-based outfit eased past Levante by a 3-1 margin last month and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good record against Osasuna and have won 17 out of 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 10 victories.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Osasuna in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in five of the last six matches.

Osasuna have not won a La Liga game against Real Betis in over seven years and will need to end their poor run against the Andalusians this weekend.

Real Betis have won their last three La Liga matches against Osasuna at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and have kept clean sheets in all these games.

Real Betis have also kept clean sheets in their last two La Liga games and could extend the streak to three consecutive games for the first time since 2018.

Osasuna have won only two of their last 10 La Liga matches and have failed to find the back of the net in eight of these games.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Betis have stuttered over the past month and will need to play out of their skins to pip Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to a Champions League spot. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and can be lethal on their day.

Osasuna have been in dismal form since the turn of the year and have a point to prove this weekend. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Osasuna

Real Betis vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Fekir to score - Yes

