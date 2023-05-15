Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Monday.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Real Valladolid to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Andalusians defeated Athletic Bilbao by a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won nine out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's seven victories.

After a run of six defeats in eight matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Real Betis are unbeaten in their last seven such games in the competition.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last four matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have won their last two such games in the competition.

After finding the back of the net in 10 of their first 11 matches at home in La Liga this season. Real Betis have failed to score goals in three of their last five such games.

After a winless run of eight matches in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have managed to win three of their last five games in the competition.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Betis have good players in their ranks but have flattered to deceive since the turn of the year. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales are seasoned campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore this week.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but have struggled at the Benito Villamarin in the recent past. Real Betis are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

