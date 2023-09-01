Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 7-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 10 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's seven victories.

After a winless run of nine matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Real Betis are unbeaten in their last eight such games in the competition.

Real Betis have won each of their last three matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Rayo Vallecano have won each of their last two matches away from home against Andalusian sides in the competitions and have achieved a streak of three such victories on the trot only once in their history.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Betis have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season. Willian Jose and Isco found the back of the net against Athletic Bilbao and will look to step up yet again this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano were stunned by Atletico Madrid last week and cannot afford another debacle in this match. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediiction: Real Betis 3-2 Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isco to score - Yes