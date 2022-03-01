Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

The semifinals of the Copa del Rey come to a conclusion this week and will see Real Betis host Rayo Vallecano at the Benito Villamarin on Thursday night.

Real Betis picked up a 2-1 comeback win in the first leg of the tie back in early February. Goals from Borja Iglesias and William Carvalho canceled out their opponents' opener and put the Green and Whites in the driving seat ahead of Thursday's decider.

The home team last made it this far in the cup competition three seasons ago, losing out to eventual winners Valencia with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline. They will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Rayo Vallecano have come a long way to get to this stage, picking up narrow victories at every stage of the competition. However, they let their early lead slip in the first leg and have it all to do when they play later this week.

Rayo Vallecano last made it this far in the domestic competition four decades ago and have never gone further. They will now be looking to pull off a major upset when they travel to Seville on Thursday.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano. The hosts have won eight of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the first leg of the tie, which Real Betis won 2-1.

Real Betis Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Rayo Vallecano Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa, Martin Montoya and Juan Miranda are all out with injuries, while Rodrigo Sanchez is a major doubt for the game.

Juanmi should return to the starting XI after missing the hosts' last game due to a suspension.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Martin Montoya, Juan Miranda

Doubtful: Rodrigo Sanchez

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano

Oscar Valentin came off injured against Real Madrid last time out and will join Martín Merquelanz on the injury list for the visitors. Unai Lopez is recovering from injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Oscar Valentin, Martín Merquelanz

Doubtful: Unai Lopez

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Héctor Bellerín, Germán Pezzella, Marc Bartra, Alex Moreno; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Willian José

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Iván Balliu, Mario Suarez, Alejandro Catena, Fran Garcia; Ismaila Ciss, Santi Comesana; Bebe, Oscar Trejo, Álvaro García; Sergi Guardiola

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Betis' latest result ended a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions in which they scored 11 times. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will be looking to return to winning ways on Thursday.

Rayo Vallecano are in poor form at the moment, losing five straight games on the bounce and failing to score any goals in three of those games. The hosts should advance to the final on Thursday.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

