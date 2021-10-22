Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano are in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Madrid-based outfit edged Elche to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusians played out a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Rayo Vallecano have a slight edge over Real Betis and have won six out of 15 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed four victories against Rayo Vallecano and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-D

Rayo Vallecano's form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-W

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Youssouf Sabaly is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Ruiz has effectively recovered from his knock and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Martin Merquelanz is carrying an injury at the moment and might not feature in this game. Esteban Saveljich has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alberto Moreno, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Hector Bellerin; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Rodrigo Sanchez; Willian Jose

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Radamel Falcao

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Betis have shown tremendous improvement in recent years and will be intent on making their mark in La Liga this year. The Andalusian giants can pack a punch on their day and will want to prove a point this week.

Rayo Vallecano have punched above their weight in the Spanish top flight and will be intent on European qualification this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

