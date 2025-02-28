Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Betis are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Andalusian outfit defeated Getafe by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Blancos defeated Real Sociedad by a narrow 1-0 margin in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 26 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' seven victories.

Real Betis are winless in their last nine matches against Real Madrid in La Liga - their longest such run against them in the competition since 2007.

Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 10 matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2020.

Real Madrid have played out 0-0 draw against Real Betis in five of the last 11 matches between the two teams in La Liga.

Real Betis have won their last two matches in La Liga.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have fallen behind Barcelona in the title race and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe have been impressive for Los Blancos and will look to make their mark this week.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Real Madrid on a few occasions in the past. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

