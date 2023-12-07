Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Betis are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Andalusian outfit edged Villanovense to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Granada by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 25 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' seven victories.

Real Betis are winless in their last six matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory against Los Blancos coming by a 2-1 margin in 2020.

Real Madrid have won five of their last seven matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 16 matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin against Real Betis in 2020.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have come into their own under Carlo Ancelotti this season and have emerged as the early favourites to win the La Liga title. Jude Bellingham has been sensational for his team this season and will be intent on stamping his authority yet again this weekend.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day but have been consistently poor against Real Madrid in recent years. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes