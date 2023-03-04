Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Real Betis will entertain Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form and have recorded three wins on the spin in the league. In their previous outing, they produced a strong display against Elche, scoring three goals in the second half to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Borja Iglesias, Juan Miranda, and Willian José came on as second-half substitutes and turned the outcome of the game on its head.

Real Madrid are winless in their last two games in all competitions. They played out a 1-1 draw against local rivals Atletico Madrid last Saturday and fell to a 1-0 defeat at home in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday.

They trail league leaders Barcelona by seven points in the league table and will need to return to winning ways if they are to keep pressure on the Catalans.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 121 times in all competitions since 1932. As expected, the visitors have been the better side in these games with 68 wins to their name. The hosts have 27 wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals per game in their last five league games while six of Madrid's last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Betis have picked up just one win at home in all competitions in 2023.

Madrid have won five of their last six meetings against the hosts at Sunday's venue.

The visitors have the best attacking record in La Liga, scoring 47 goals in 23 league games while the hosts have scored 32 goals in that period.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction

The Verdiblancos have picked up four wins in their last six league outings and have scored three goals apiece in three of their last four games. They head into the game after three back-to-back wins and look to be in good touch at the moment.

Betis are winless against Real Madrid since Manuel Pellegrini took over the job as the club's manager in 2020 and might struggle in this match.

Los Blancos have a solid record against the hosts and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run. They are winless in their last two games in all competitions and will be gunning to return to winning ways.

While Madrid's record against Betis makes them the favorites, the hosts head into the game on a three-game winning run and will not go down without a fight. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Real Madrid

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vinícius Júnior to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes