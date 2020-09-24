Real Betis vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Betis host Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in round 3 of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

Real Betis are in fine form with two wins to start the season and will be confident when Los Blancos come to town. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are looking for their first win of the season although a trip to Seville is hardly an easy task.

Manuel Pellegrini has overseen Betis’ improvement with Los Verdiblancos looking unrecognisable from the side that finished 15th last season.

Real Betis may have only defeated Deportivo Alaves with an injury-time goal in their opening fixture, but they were in good nick against Real Valladolid. Nabil Fekir’s penalty and William Carvalho’s sweetly-struck volley were enough for a 2-0 win at home.

Real Madrid’s delayed start to the season was further disrupted by a spate of injuries and COVID-related personnel issues, so perhaps there was some excusing their blunt display against Real Sociedad in a 0-0 draw.

Karim Benzema ought to have scored, but like most of his teammates, looked rusty for large parts of the 90 minutes.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have had the better of their opponents over the last 10 games, winning five and drawing two. Real Betis, meanwhile, have managed three victories in that period, but it’s their recent form against Los Blancos that’s far more interesting.

Los Verdiblancos are undefeated in their last three games against Real Madrid, winning twice and drawing once. The two last met in March, with Betis winning 2-1 at the Villamarin.

Real Betis form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-D-L-D

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Team News

Manuel Pellegrini has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, although Andres Guardado is still a doubt, which should see Guido Rodriguez continue in his stead in midfield. Nabil Fekir is fit to start, although Betis have their share of long-term injuries in Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa and Francis Guerrero.

Given the manner in which his team is performing, Pellegrini is likely to stick with the same starting XI, with Borja Iglesias leading the line supported by Sergio Canales, Joaquin and Fekir behind him.

Injuries: Dani Martin, Francis Guerrero, Victor Camarasa

Doubtful: Andres Guardado

Suspensions: None

Zidane has no new COVID-19 cases to deal with, after reports of Martin Odegaard testing positive again were denied. The Norwegian may be in line for another start, with Luka Modric looking distinctly average against Sociedad and with Casemiro fit to start.

Eder Militao and Eden Hazard are working their way back to fitness, but remain doubts for this game, as is the case for Mariano Diaz too. Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguillon confirmed their moves to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, which ought to see Rodrygo start yet again alongside Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema in attack.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao

Suspensions: None

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo (GK); Emerson, Aissa Mandi, Marc Bartra, Alex Moreno; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Joaquin; Borja Iglesias

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Martin Odegaard; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Betis are undefeated in three matches against Real Madrid, and with Zidane's frontline looking out-of-sorts, the home side could very well spring a surprise.

However, Karim Benzema and Vinicius have probably shaken off the cobwebs and ought to ensure Los Blancos register their first win of the season at the Benito Villamarin.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Real Madrid