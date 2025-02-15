Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. La Real eased past Gent by a 3-0 margin in the Europa Conference League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have also failed to meet expectations this season. The Andalusian outfit defeated Midtjylland by a 2-1 margin in the UEFA Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 17 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 15 victories.

Real Betis are winless in their last four matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in any of these four games.

Real Sociedad have won their last two matches against Real Betis in La Liga and could secure three consecutive victories against them for only the third time in the history of the competition.

Real Betis are winless in their last six matches against opponents from the Basque country in La Liga.

Ad

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have shown glimpses of their potential over the past month and will need to extend their impressive run to secure a place in European competitions this year. Takefusa Kubo has found his feet at the club and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Real Betis are yet to hit their stride in La Liga and have a poor record in this fixture. Real Sociedad are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Real Betis 1-3 Real Sociedad

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback