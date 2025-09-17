Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Betis are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Levante in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. La Real suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a slight edge over Real Betis and have won 17 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 16 victories.

Real Betis won their previous game against Real Sociedad in La Liga by a 3-0 margin in February this year and could win consecutive league games against La Real for the first time since 2004.

Real Sociedad have won seven of their last 16 matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga since the start of the 2004-05 season - more away victories than they had achieved against any other opponent in the competition during this period.

Real Betis have won only one of their last nine matches in La Liga.

Ad

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Betis are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Pablo Fornals has been impressive for the Andalusians and will look to make his mark this week.

Real Sociedad have started their league campaign on a poor note and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw on Friday.

Ad

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Real Sociedad

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More