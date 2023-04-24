Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Tuesday.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real edged Rayo Vallecano to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Osasuna over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Real Sociedad and have won 15 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 14 victories.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last four matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in their last three such games.

After a run of only four victories in 35 La Liga games away from home against Real Betis, Real Sociedad have won six of their last 13 such matches in the competition.

Real Sociedad have won their last three away games against Andalusian teams in La Liga and are only one victory away from equalling a club record in this regard.

Real Betis have lost three of their last four games in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 12 league games preceding this run.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Betis are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a point to prove this week. The likes of Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir are experienced campaigners and will need to step up in this fixture.

Real Sociedad have impressive players in their ranks and have justified their potential this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Real Sociedad

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

