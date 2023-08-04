Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

The pre-season is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's impressive Real Betis side in an intriguing fixture at the Oracle Park in San Francisco on Saturday.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Betis secured a sixth-place finish in the La Liga standings last season and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The Andalusian side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Sevilla this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, finished in fourth place in the league table last season and have punched above their weight over the past year. La Real held Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side to a commendable 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Real Sociedad and have won 15 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 14 victories.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last four matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in their last four such games, with the previous game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Borja Iglesias was Real Betis' most prolific goalscorer by a considerable margin last season and scored 15 goals for his side in all competitions.

Real Sociedad have not been at their best on their pre-season tour so far and have been winless in three of their four friendly games so far, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Betis have not been at their best over the past month but do have excellent players in their ranks. Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir are seasoned campaigners and will look to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Real Sociedad have grown in stature this year but do not have a particularly impressive record in this fixture. Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes