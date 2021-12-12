Real Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Sociedad are back in action with another La Liga match this weekend as they take on Real Betis on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Real Betis are in third place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Andalusians stunned Barcelona with a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident going into this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Basque outfit has encountered a slump over the past month and will need to work hard to win this game.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a slight edge over Real Betis and have won 14 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed 12 victories against Real Sociedad and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in January this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Real Betis. Real Sociedad were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-L

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-D

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Team News

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Youssouf Sabaly is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Camarasa is also carrying a knock and might not be able to recover in time for this match.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: Victor Camarasa, Claudio Bravo

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, and David Silva are yet to recover from their knocks and might not feature in this game. Mikel Merino is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: David Silva, Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez

Doubtful: Mikel Merino

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Hector Bellerin; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Juanmi; Willian Jose

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Ander Guevara, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal; Alexander Sorloth, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Real Betis have overcome their slump this month and have registered three consecutive victories in La Liga. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have been stalwarts of the side and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Real Sociedad have grown in stature over the past year but will need to address their own slump at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Real Sociedad

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi