Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24, 2025

Real Betis invite Real Valladolid to the Estadio Benito Villamarín in La Liga on Thursday. Betis are sixth and trail fifth-placed Villarreal by one point, while Valladolid have won four of 32 games and are bottom of the standings.
Los Verdiblancos lost 2-1 at home to Villarreal earlier this month and bounced back with a 3-1 triumph at Girona last week. Johnny Cardoso broke the deadlock in the sixth minute before Antony and Isco also netted in the first half.
Valladolid, meanwhile, suffered their sixth consecutive loss last week as they fell to a 3-2 home loss to Osasuna. Raúl Moro and Mamadou Sylla scored in the second half, albeit in a losing effort.
Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 84 times across competitions. Betis lead 34-25.
- Valladolid recorded a 1-0 home triumph in the reverse fixture in January, their first win against Betis since 2020.
- Five of their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Betis have lost two of their last 15 games across competitions, with both losses coming at home.
- Valladolid have won once in 16 La Liga away games this season, losing 15.
- Betis have won four of their last five home games in La Liga, scoring nine goals.
- Valladolid have conceded 13 goals in their last four league games. They have scored twice n their last two league outings.
Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Prediction
Betis have lost one of their last 12 games across competitions. They have won seven of their last nine league outings and have scored at least twice in six games.
Ricardo Rodríguez is nursing an injury and is unlikely to be risked. Coach Manuel Pellegrini will likely rotate his starting XI, as his team will play for the third time in eight days.
Valladolid, meanwhile, have endured a 13-game winless run, suffering 12 losses. They have lost their last 11 away games. In their seven La Liga away games this year, they have conceded 23 times. They have lost their last two away meetings against Betis, conceding twice in both games.
Karl Hein is sidelined with an injury, while Luis Perez is unlikely to start. No major changes in their starting XI from last week are expected. Considering the current form of bothm teams and home advantage for Betis, expect the hosts to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Real Valladolid
Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Betis to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes