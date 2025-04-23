Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24, 2025

Real Betis invite Real Valladolid to the Estadio Benito Villamarín in La Liga on Thursday. Betis are sixth and trail fifth-placed Villarreal by one point, while Valladolid have won four of 32 games and are bottom of the standings.

Ad

Los Verdiblancos lost 2-1 at home to Villarreal earlier this month and bounced back with a 3-1 triumph at Girona last week. Johnny Cardoso broke the deadlock in the sixth minute before Antony and Isco also netted in the first half.

Valladolid, meanwhile, suffered their sixth consecutive loss last week as they fell to a 3-2 home loss to Osasuna. Raúl Moro and Mamadou Sylla scored in the second half, albeit in a losing effort.

Ad

Trending

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 84 times across competitions. Betis lead 34-25.

Valladolid recorded a 1-0 home triumph in the reverse fixture in January, their first win against Betis since 2020.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Betis have lost two of their last 15 games across competitions, with both losses coming at home.

Valladolid have won once in 16 La Liga away games this season, losing 15.

Betis have won four of their last five home games in La Liga, scoring nine goals.

Valladolid have conceded 13 goals in their last four league games. They have scored twice n their last two league outings.

Ad

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Betis have lost one of their last 12 games across competitions. They have won seven of their last nine league outings and have scored at least twice in six games.

Ricardo Rodríguez is nursing an injury and is unlikely to be risked. Coach Manuel Pellegrini will likely rotate his starting XI, as his team will play for the third time in eight days.

Ad

Valladolid, meanwhile, have endured a 13-game winless run, suffering 12 losses. They have lost their last 11 away games. In their seven La Liga away games this year, they have conceded 23 times. They have lost their last two away meetings against Betis, conceding twice in both games.

Karl Hein is sidelined with an injury, while Luis Perez is unlikely to start. No major changes in their starting XI from last week are expected. Considering the current form of bothm teams and home advantage for Betis, expect the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Real Valladolid

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Betis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More