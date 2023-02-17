Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023

Real Betis entertain Real Valladolid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in La Liga on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts returned to winning ways after back-to-back La Liga defeats with a 3-2 win at Almeria at the weekend, thanks to goals from Rodri, Sergio Canales and Andres Guardado.

Almeria displayed strong resolve to equalise twice before Guardado netted a 70th-minute winner. Valladolid, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three league outings but failed to make it three wins in a row following a goalless draw by Osasuna on Sunday.

Both teams must avoid dropping points, as Betis only have a three-point lead over eighth-placed Villarreal, while 13th-placed Valladolid are just four points above the relegation zone.

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 74 times across competitions since 1959. The hosts lead 30-24.

Betis are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Valladolid's last seven La Liga games, while the hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in their last three league outings.

Betis have conceded at least twice in their last three league games, while Valladolid have kept clean sheets in their last three league outings.

After winning their first five home games in La Liga, Betis are winless in their last five.

Valladolid have won once in their last six away games, losing five without scoring.

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Manuel Pellegrini's men have scored three goals in their last two league outings. Interestingly, they have suffered defeats in their four games at home across competitions this year.

Valladolid, meanwhile, have kept clean sheets in three of their last four meetings against their northern rivals.

Real Betis Balompié @RealBetis_en MEDICAL REPORT | Borja Iglesias has been successfully operated on the rupture of a ligament in his finger 🩺



You'll be back soon,



en.realbetisbalompie.es/news/latest_ne…

The visitors have bounced back well from four consecutive La Liga defeats and are currently on a three-game unbeaten run, keepimg three clean sheets.

Betis will be without their top-scorer Borja Iglesias, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Real Valladolid

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes