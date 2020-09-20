Real Betis vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Betis will host Real Valladolid at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sunday. The hosts will be looking to make it two wins in a row after clinching all three points via a Cristian Tello late winner in the dying embers of the game in their season opener against Alaves. Real Valladolid, on the other hand, shared a point with Real Sociedad last Sunday.

Manuel Pellegrini's side had a forgettable 2019-20 league campaign, finishing 15th on the table just five points above the relegation zone. But Real Betis have looked better of late, having won all of their last four games. Pellegrini will be happy to have kicked off his stint at Betis with a win last week.

However, it's important that Betis register a win against Real Valladolid as they will be hosting reigning champions Real Madrid next week and will want to carry some momentum going into that game. The visitors are a team that Real Betis have struggled against in the recent past having lost both of their previous matches against them.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, had their best top-flight season in two decades last time around, finishing 13th on the La Liga table. Their supporters will be hoping that Sergio Gonzalez can guide his team to a top 10 finish this season.

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Real Betis and Real Valladolid have faced each other 18 times till date. Real Betis have won seven times while Real Valladolid have won on five occasions. Six games have ended in draws.

The last time these two teams met was in July and Real Valladolid 2-0 at home.

Real Betis form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Real Valladolid form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Team News

Real Betis have quite a long list of casualties. Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin and Kaptoum continue to be sidelined through injury. Camarasa ruptured his cruciate ligament. Dani Martin is nursing an ankle sprain. Wilfrid Kaptoum is also unavailable due to a muscle injury.

Antonio Sanabria and Andres Guardado are both doubts for this game. Victor Ruiz will return to the fray after missing Betis' opening game of the season.

Injuries: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin and Wilfrid Kaptoum

Doubtful: Antonio Sanabria and Andres Guardado

Suspensions: None

As for Real Valladolid, centre-back Kiko Olivas will miss out due to a ligament injury. Ruben Alcaraz and Jordi Masip are out too. Raul Carnero is also out due to a muscle injury.

Javi Sanchez is a doubt for this one.

Injuries: Kiko Olivas, Ruben Alcaraz, Jordi Masip and Raul Carnero

Doubtful: Javi Sanchez

Suspensions: None

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Predicted Lineups

Real Betis Predicted XI: Claudio Bravo; Emerson Royal, Aissa Mandi, Marc Bartra, Alexandre Moreno; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Joaquin Sanchez, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Real Valladolid Predicted XI: Roberto Jimenez; Luis Perez, Bruno Gonzalez, Joaquin Fernandez, Nacho Martinez; Oscar Plano, Fede San Emeterio, Michel, Fabian Orellana; Sergio Guardiola, Shon Weissman

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Though Real Valladolid got the better of Real Betis both times the teams locked horns in the La Liga last term, the latter have looked significantly improved under Manuel Pellegrini. However, that does not mean that they are sure to get the better of Valladolid here. It's, in fact, a tough game to call but we'll go with the hosts this time

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Real Valladolid