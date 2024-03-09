Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Marseille in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Andalusian outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 15 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 12 victories.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last three matches against Villarreal in La Liga - their longest such run against the Yellow Submarines in the competition since January 2016.

After a run of only one defeat in seven matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga, Real Betis have lost two of their last four such games in the competition.

After a run of only two defeats in 10 matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga, Villarreal have lost four of their last eight such matches in the competition.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last seven matches in La Liga.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Betis have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to make amends ahead of this match. The likes of Ayoze Perez and Willian Jose can be effective on their day and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Villarreal have come into their own on the domestic front but were well below their best against Marseille in the Europa League. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Villarreal

Real Betis vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ayoze Perez to score - Yes