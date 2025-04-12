Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Andalusian outfit won their Europa Conference League by a 2-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Yellow Submarines played out a 0-0 stalemate against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 16 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 13 victories.

Real Betis have won three of their last five matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 6R such games preceding this run.

Real Betis have won three of their last five matches against Villarreal in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 15 such games preceding this run.

After a run of only one victory in seven matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, Villarreal have each of their last four such games in the competition.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Betis have stepped up to the plate over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Cedric Bakambu scored a goal in his previous game and will look to make a similar impact this weekend.

Villarreal can be lethal on their day and have managed to step up to the plate this season. The Yellow Submarines are the better team at the moment and could play out of this weekend.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Villarreal

Real Betis vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result -Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More