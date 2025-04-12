Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Real Betis vs Villarreal Preview
Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Andalusian outfit won their Europa Conference League by a 2-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Yellow Submarines played out a 0-0 stalemate against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.
Real Betis vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Villarreal have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 16 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 13 victories.
- Real Betis have won three of their last five matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 6R such games preceding this run.
- Real Betis have won three of their last five matches against Villarreal in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 15 such games preceding this run.
- After a run of only one victory in seven matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, Villarreal have each of their last four such games in the competition.
Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction
Real Betis have stepped up to the plate over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Cedric Bakambu scored a goal in his previous game and will look to make a similar impact this weekend.
Villarreal can be lethal on their day and have managed to step up to the plate this season. The Yellow Submarines are the better team at the moment and could play out of this weekend.
Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Villarreal
Real Betis vs Villarreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result -Villarreal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes