Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of important matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Unai Emery's Villarreal outfit at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Mallorca by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Andalusians stunned Real Sociedad with a 4-0 victory in the Copa del Rey and will be confident going into this match.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good record against Real Betis and have won 14 out of a total of 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 10 victories.

Over the past five years, Real Betis have lost seven of their 11 La Liga encounters against Villarreal and have a poor recent record against their opponents on Sunday.

Real Betis have lost only one of their last four La Liga games against Villarreal at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Villarreal do not have a good record against La Liga's Andalusians teams and have won only one of their last five games against teams from the region.

Real Betis have scored 41 goals in their first 22 games in La Liga this season - their highest tally at this stage of the season since 1996.

Villarreal have lost four of their six La Liga matches away from home and have conceded at least one goal in each of those six games.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Betis have exceeded expectations this season and have a genuine shot at a top-four finish. The likes of Juanmi and Nabil Fekir have excelled in their attacking roles and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Villarreal have not looked particularly robust this season and have a few issues to address this month. Real Betis have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Villarreal

Real Betis vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Betis

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Juanmi to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Real Betis to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi