Real Betis vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Real Betis are back in action with another important La Liga fixture as they take on Unai Emery's Villarreal side on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Villarreal are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Elche by a 4-0 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The Andalusian outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Real Betis and have won 15 out of the 34 matches that have been played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed 10 victories against Villarreal and will need to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Real Betis. Villarreal struggled on the day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-W

Real Betis vs Villarreal Team News

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. German Pezzella is currently serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Victor Camarasa

Doubtful: William Carvalho

Suspended: German Pezzella

Villarreal have a good squad

Villarreal

Arnaut Danjuma and Juan Foyth are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Alberto Moreno is also injured and has been sidelined for the match this weekend.

Injured: Alberto Moreno

Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma, Juan Foyth

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, Edgar Gonzalez, Luiz Felipe, Aitor Ruibal; Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Juanmi; Borja Iglesias

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Kiko Femenia, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Alfonso Pedraza; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Giovani Lo Celso; Jose Morales, Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno

Real Betis vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have grown in stature under Unai Emery and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. Gerard Moreno and Yeremi Pino have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Real Betis have also been in impressive form this year and will be intent on a comeback after their defeat against Real Madrid. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Villarreal

