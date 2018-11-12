Real Betis wreak havoc in Camp Nou, and Barcelona have a lot of questions to answer

Real Betis beat La Liga leaders FC Barcelona at their home in a thrilling match which ended 3-4 in the visitors' favor. Real Betis won deservedly, to say the least; they were the better team over the 90 minutes.

It's fair to say that Quique Setien got his strategy and planning right. On the other hand, it was a tactical disaster by Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona were repeatedly leaving light years of space in their own half which allowed Betis to score as many as four times. Malcolm had his first start in La Liga but was benched after half time, which showed how ineffective he was.

Barcelona were trying to play 4-3-3 while attacking and 4-4-2 while defending. This system failed miserably, and Betis showed no mercy to the home team in the final third.

The first goal was scored by Junior Firpo, beating Roberto and Ter Stegen with an excellent skill. Joaquin scored the second before the half time with a composed finish in the bottom corner, giving no chance to the keeper.

Lionel Messi then scored from the penalty spot. But Lo Celso got a goal to his name courtesy a horrible mistake by Ter Stegen, which destroyed Barca's chances.

Vidal, who came on as a substitute, scored from a mouth-watering assist by Munir to briefly ignite hopes of a comeback. However, Canales's goal was the final nail in the coffin of Barca's defeat, although Messi did score a consolation goal in the 92nd minute.

Real Betis were brilliant throughout the match. William Carvahalo dominated the midfield in his best game this season so far. The passes made by Betis's men in Barcelona's half were almost inch-perfect.

The visitors were very decisive in the final third, and made sure they didn't let their foot off the pedal.

It was a day to forget for Malcolm as he got benched in the first half, although that was not entirely due to his mistakes. Messi's return game was not as pleasant as he would've wanted it to be, even though he himself did everything he could.

For football fans all over the globe, this was an absolute thriller in which the underdogs came out as the winners. The La Liga race is suddenly a lot more interesting.